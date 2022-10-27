World urged to shun double standard on IIOJK human rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Lamenting on 75 years' long apathy, the human rights and political activists here Thursday urged the world community to shun its double standards on gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and help resolve this long-lingering issue. They were of the view that rights of the people should be respected everywhere alike and right to self-determination should also invoke equal responses from the world bodies. However, they deplored, Kashmiri has always been ignored.

They cited example of East Timor and South Sudan, where people were allowed to exercise right to self-determination however, Kashmiris are being denied this right even after passage of 75 long years since Indian forces landed and occupied Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

Taking to APP, Member International Women's Advocacy on Kashmir, Ms Shamim Shawl said "Had there not been double standards, the Kashmir issues should have been resolved on lines of East Timor and South Sudan." She said that it was very unfortunate that the issues related to Muslims were not being resolved, adding that the issue would have been resolved long ago if it had been of any other community.

However, she expressed the hope that the day would come when the world community would realize its responsibility and evolve a strategy to resolve the issue for peace and security.

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani told APP that Kashmiris observe October 27 as Black Day to denounce Indian occupation.

However, other than India, he criticized United Nations (UN) for failing to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir. He said there were similar disputes in the world which were resolved, but Kashmir is still unresolved.

He urged big powers not to use UN forum for their economic and other interests rather equality and justice should be safeguarded at this big world body. He said, if equality and justice is not maintained, no peace could be guaranteed in this region while this could generate more disputes in the world. He was of the view that the double standards by united nations have increased disputes instead of decreasing them in the world.

Talking to APP, Director news and Current Affairs Channel, Radio Pakistan, Abdul Rauf Khan said, Kashmiris have been reeling under occupation for centuries so there was dire need to save them.

He said, 75 years showed long history of broken promises. I hope the world would come forward and help the Kashmiri in realizing their right to self-determination," he said.

Human rights and political activist, Abdul Hameed Lone while talking to APP deplored the long apathy of world powers towards Kashmiri issue. He said, many issues across the globe were resolved, but Kashmir is still in the unfinished agenda of United Nations.

"This double standard needs to be ended and world community should come forward to get this issue resolved for ensuring peace and security in the South Asia region that is home to two nuclear states," he remarked.