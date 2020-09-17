UrduPoint.com
WPC, FDI To Make Joint Efforts To Curb Gender Based Violence

Thu 17th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Forum for Dignity Initiative (FDI) on Thursday decided to join hands in curbing gender based violence against children, women and transgenders in the country.

A delegation of Forum for Dignity Initiative, which met with Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, Munaza Hassan here, discussed in detail the ongoing rising issues regarding trans-protection and challenges being faced by the community.

Munaza Hassan assured the delegation of full support and appreciated their role in creating awareness about the issues.

Members of the delegation expressed that they would continue raising voice to curb gender based violence against children, women and transgender persons.

