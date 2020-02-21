The preparations of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to celebrate 'Women Day' were in full swing, which would be marked on March 8 internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The preparations of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to celebrate 'Women Day' were in full swing, which would be marked on March 8 internationally.

The WPC was engaged in different activities to arrange different programmes for encouragement of women and highlighting their expertise in different walks of life, an official of the caucus said.

The WPC focused various women issues and brought them on the right forums to highlight and resolve with best possibilities.

He said many events would take place to mark the International Women Day, adding, the main aim to celebrate this day was to recognize the importance of women in society.

He said the theme of the day for this year would be 'International Women's Day 2020 "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

As equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue, gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive, he added.