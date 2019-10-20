UrduPoint.com
Wrong Parking Causes Traffic Jam

Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding wrong parking which was one of the main cause of traffic mess on roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

