WWF, Carrefour Joins Hands For Greener Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

WWF, Carrefour joins hands for greener Lahore

To increase tree cover in the city, WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority has initiated an indigenous tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):To increase tree cover in the city, WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority has initiated an indigenous tree plantation drive.

Under the Lahore Commissioner's Urban Afforestation initiative and the government's clean and green Pakistan initiative, a total 5,000 saplings would be planted along the Ring Road, said a spokesman here.

At the launch of the drive organised at Col Arif Alam Shaheed Interchange, Lahore Ring Road, 100 saplings were planted.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan said, the plantation was a great initiative as it would help improve climate in the city.

Climate change was affecting through extreme weather events, drought, floods and heat waves and it was important that such corporate organizations and passionate citizens came forward and extended their support for a clean and green Pakistan, he added.

Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan Fredick Levy said: "We will continue to raise awareness among people through various activities."

More Stories From Pakistan

