UrduPoint.com

Yasmin Rashid Distributes Health Cards Among SH&ME Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME staff

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday distributed Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card among staff of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday distributed Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card among staff of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) here.

SH&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and a large number of staff members and employees were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that over 30 million families had been given top quality health facilities by Prime Minster Imran Khan, adding that this was a gift from the Prime Minister for the entire nation.

She said that the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card was bringing about real change in health sector, asserting that the card holders could get free treatment of upto Rs one million in empanelled hospitals.

"Private hospitals have started expansion due to Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card," she added.

Yasmin Rashid said that service quality at private hospitals was being monitored, adding that no government ever took such an initiative in the past.

She said that many families were utilizing free healthcare facilities from public and private hospitals.

She appealed to all families to get their data updated at NADRA and said that family heads could get card after getting all family members registered. "Provision of top quality health facilities is top priority of the government," she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Naya Pakistan Rashid Family All From Government Top Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

1 minute ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

1 minute ago
 US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard ..

US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard Deployment in Ukraine - Pentag ..

1 minute ago
 Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

5 minutes ago
 Mandatory Chinese Olympics app has 'devastating' e ..

Mandatory Chinese Olympics app has 'devastating' encryption flaw: analyst

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.