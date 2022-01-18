Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME staff

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday distributed Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card among staff of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday distributed Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card among staff of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) here.

SH&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and a large number of staff members and employees were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that over 30 million families had been given top quality health facilities by Prime Minster Imran Khan, adding that this was a gift from the Prime Minister for the entire nation.

She said that the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card was bringing about real change in health sector, asserting that the card holders could get free treatment of upto Rs one million in empanelled hospitals.

"Private hospitals have started expansion due to Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card," she added.

Yasmin Rashid said that service quality at private hospitals was being monitored, adding that no government ever took such an initiative in the past.

She said that many families were utilizing free healthcare facilities from public and private hospitals.

She appealed to all families to get their data updated at NADRA and said that family heads could get card after getting all family members registered. "Provision of top quality health facilities is top priority of the government," she added.