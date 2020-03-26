UrduPoint.com
YDA Sets Up Telemedicine Centre In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday set up a telemedicine centre in the provincial capital for creating awareness among general public about corona and other diseases.

YDA spokesman told media here that the center would work round the clock with presence of doctors of different fields, adding that the centre has been established to help mass to remain at home at this time of corona pandemic and get guidance from doctors in case of any disease.

YDA has urged general public to minimize their movement outside the house and use all precautionary measures as advised by the government to keep themselves protected against corona virus.

