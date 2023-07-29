Youm-e-Ashur- observed in northern Sindh with due solemnity

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram, was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh on Saturday with due solemnity.

Strict security measures were taken along the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident. Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah processions were taken out in all big and small cities and towns across northern Sindh which after passing through their traditional routes terminated at the main Imambargahs.

Zakirs and religious scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for the supremacy of justice and righteousness.

Radio Pakistan Khairpur and local FM channels presented special programmes to highlight the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Sabeels (volunteers serving edibles) and first aid camps were set up by the scout's groups and welfare organizations and political parties.

A number of social organisations had also set up their medical camps throughout the route of the processions People visited graveyards in each city and offered fateha for their deceased family members, besides showering flower petals on their graves.

In Sukkur, the main Zuljinah (symbolic horse), Alam (flag) and Tazia (mourning for the dead) processions were brought out from Markazi Imambargah Gharib Abad, Shikarpur Road. Zuljinah processions were taken out from different Imambargah and joined the main procession.

All these processions joined at Clock Tower where Zohar prayers were offered and mourners were addressed by religious scholars. The main procession then culminated at Markazi Imambargah.

Zakirs and Naat Khwan (a person who recites the poetry of the prophet Muhammad) and other religious scholars shed light on the supreme sacrifices by Hazrat Imam Hussian (RA) and his companions.

In Khairpur, the main Ashura procession terminated at Imam Bargah Hyderi peacefully after passing through its designated route. The procession, led by Imamia Scouts started from New Goth after a majlis. People set up sabeels of milk and cold drinks for the 'azadaran' (mourners) along the entire route besides distributing meals.

A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.

Like other parts of northern Sindh, Youm-e-Aashur was also observed with great religious reverence in the Rohri, Babarlio, Faiz Gunj, Thull, Saleh Putt, Pano Aqil and Kot Diji talukas.

In Ghotki, Youm-e-Ashure was observed peacefully with all reverence and solemnity.

The main Zuljinnah procession which started from Mirpur Road terminated at Karbala after passing through different areas.

Shikarpur, about 40 Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out from different Imambargahs in the district. The main procession, which was taken out from Haathi Dar and Imambargah Hussaini, peacefully culminated at the same places after passing through traditional routes.

The small Alm and Zuljinnah processions, which were taken out from Noshehroferozer amid tight security, also joined the main procession.

Similar processions were taken out in Jaccababad, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghouspur and Guddu.

Thousands of faithful participated in the procession and performed Zanjeerzani on the occasion.

Religious scholars stressed the need for promoting unity and harmony among Muslims to effectively cope with the present-day challenges.

At the end of the main procession, addressing the Majlis Sham-e-Gharibaan (an assemblage of mourners), a prominent religious scholar highlighted the significance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions. Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcers along the whole route of the main Ashura-e- Muharram procession.

Cellular phone services were shut down and pillion riding was also banned as a precaution against their misuse by anti-social elements.

Besides a heavy contingent of police, around 30,000 police and rangers personnel were deployed for Muharram security in the Sukkur division.

Volunteers of scouts organizations and the Civil Defence Department protected the procession from any intrusion by forming a rope barrier around its head.

The scouts' bodies' volunteers also coordinated with police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies to control the law and order situation.