LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 demanded the entire international community to support Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored terrorism and oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to this scribe, Talal Chaudhry said that international powers should play their full role to help the innocent Kashmiris to get rid of Indian occupant forces' atrocities. He appealed to the nation to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' with the determination to strive for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

He said that Kashmiri people on both sides and all over the world would observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019, adding that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

He said that India had failed to break the will of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris faced unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

He demanded the United Nations Security Council, where resolutions had been passed regarding the Kashmir issue, to fulfill its promises.

He said that Pakistan would always continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK.