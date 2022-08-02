UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Demands Entire Int'l Community To Support IIOJK People: Talal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal demands entire int'l community to support IIOJK people: Talal

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 demanded the entire international community to support Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored terrorism and oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 demanded the entire international community to support Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored terrorism and oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to this scribe, Talal Chaudhry said that international powers should play their full role to help the innocent Kashmiris to get rid of Indian occupant forces' atrocities. He appealed to the nation to mark 'Youm-e-Istehsal' with the determination to strive for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

He said that Kashmiri people on both sides and all over the world would observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019, adding that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

He said that India had failed to break the will of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris faced unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

He demanded the United Nations Security Council, where resolutions had been passed regarding the Kashmir issue, to fulfill its promises.

He said that Pakistan would always continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu August 2019 Talal Chaudhry Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

DG Health donates medicines, snake bite vaccines f ..

DG Health donates medicines, snake bite vaccines for Balochistan's flood victims ..

35 seconds ago
 Minister assures support, cooperation to Omani inv ..

Minister assures support, cooperation to Omani investors

37 seconds ago
 Abbasi to approach apex court to further probe int ..

Abbasi to approach apex court to further probe into PTI's prohibited funding cas ..

3 minutes ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over martyrdom o ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over martyrdom of army officers in helicopter ..

3 minutes ago
 CM reaches out to flood hit communities, distribut ..

CM reaches out to flood hit communities, distributes Rs 800,000 among heirs of t ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC to hold photo exhibition, seminar on Y ..

Pakistan HC to hold photo exhibition, seminar on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir in Lond ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.