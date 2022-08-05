Youm-e-Istehsal rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out from Foreign Office on the Constitution Avenue here on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

People belonging to different walks of life, including parliamentarians, participated in the rally.

The participants carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the barbarism and oppression of India on the Kashmiris.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan's commitment with Kashmir was everlasting and it would never dilute because of internal situation.

In his remarks, Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Kashmiri people had been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives.

He said every Pakistani was aware of national responsibility and stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.