Youm-e-Takbeer Would Be Observed On Saturday

Published May 27, 2022

Youm-e-Takbeer would be observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer would be observed on Saturday with national zeal and favor to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai on May 28, 1998.

According to details, the government has announced the 10 days celebration in this regards and this year, the theme of the day would be "Na Jhuky Thay Na Jhuken Gay".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the "Youm-e-Takbeer". It was aimed at highlighting the importance of "Youm-e-Takbeer".

