Youm-i-Ehtesal Kashmir observed at MNSUA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-i-Ehtesal Kashmir was observed at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here Thursday against revocation of Article 370 and 35-A and continuous victimization of Kashmiris by the Indian government. The event was attended by large number of students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Asif Ali said we have very close religious and cultural relationship with Kashmiris and cannot tolerate any kind of brutal act with them.

He further said that the Kashmir dispute must be handled according to the UNO charter because due to this issue, the interference of international powers was been increasing day by day. India has illegal occupation in Kashmir and the world should play its role to resolve the issue, he added.

Dr Asif Raza, Imran Mahmood, Rafeeq M Farooqi, Dr Mirza Abdul Qayyum, Dr. Usman jamshaid and Riaz Ahmad Haraj were also present on the occasion.