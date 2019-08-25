UrduPoint.com
Yound Doctors' Problems Solved On Priority Basis: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial government has solved young doctors' problems on priority basis.

"We expect that young doctors would discharge their duties honestly and whole-heartedly as all their problems have been solved by the Punjab government," she said.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Dr Yasmin said that a press conference by the office-bearers of Young Doctors Association (YDA) was a futile attempt to spread rumours.

She said that the government had increased the budget for doctors salaries by Rs 7.7 billion. For the first time in the history of the country, a record recruitment of doctors had been made on merit.

The minister said that measures were being taken for providing security to doctors in government hospitals.

Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the destitute for providing the best healthcare facilities to them, she added.

