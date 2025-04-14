Young boy killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A young boy was killed in a road accident that took place near Gulshan Interchange Lyari Expressway area of

Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the young boy passing through Gulshan Interchange Lyari Expressway area.

As a result, the ill-fated person died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the car.