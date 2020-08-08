Young girl commits suicide

LAHORE, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A 20-year-old girl committed suicide over family disputes in village Juneqi,Raja Jang.

Police said here on Saturday that Shahida Perveen quarreled with her family members over some domestic issue and later consumed poisonous pills.She was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition but died.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal-medico formalities.