Young Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Young man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 20-year-old Asif Abbas of Chak No 175-GB became dejected when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He swallowed poisonous pills. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

