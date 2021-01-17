Young man died of COVID-19 in Liaquat university hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man tested positive COVID-19 positive died in Liaquat University Hospital here on Sunday.

An official of the hospital informed that 25 years old Qurban Ali was admitted to hospital on January 13.

According to him, the deceased was suffering from a health condition concerning his renal system besides the coronavirus.

The deceased remained under treatment in the hospital for four days and died due to renal failure.

He belonged to Jamshoro district and his body was handed over to his family after disinfection by Edhi volunteers.