Youngest Pakistani scales K2 in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistani mountaineer Shehroz Kashif on Tuesday has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2, the world second highest peak.

According to a private channel report, 19-year-old Shehroz Kashif set record as the youngest climber of the world.

Shehroz has already climbed Mount Everest highest peat in the world, which was an honour for Pakistan.

Kashif was the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak and had also won the title of the world's youngest climber.