Youngster drowned in nullah

A youngster was drowned while taking a bath in Hill torrent nullah

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A youngster was drowned while taking a bath in Hill torrent nullah.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) 1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam told APP that 24-year-old Shaukat s/o Mazari Khan resident of Chak Dilbar Ghalo Morr Rojhan, drowned while taking bath in a hill torrent.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue water teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation to search for the drowning person.