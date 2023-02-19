UrduPoint.com

Yousuf Leghari Elected As President Of SHCBA Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Yousuf Leghari elected as President of SHCBA Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The senior lawyer and former Sindh Advocate General Muhammad Yousuf Laghari has been elected as President of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, according to the unofficial results of the bar's election held here on Saturday.

However, his victory has been challenged by his contender and former SHCBA President Ayaz Hussain Tunio.

In a letter to the Chairman Election Committee, Tunio complained that the votes cast in his favour in polling station number 5 had not been properly counted owing to which Laghari won with a small margin of 25 votes.

The polling station number 5 was reserved for the lawyers from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Nawabshah and Naushahro Feroze districts.

Meanwhile, advocate Muhammad Asif Shaikh had been elected as Vice President, advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio as General Secretary, advocate Sajid Ali Gorar as Joint Secretary, advocate Jahangir Khan as Treasurer and advocate Ambreen Siyal as library Secretary.

The results of Members Managing Committee (MMC), whose 7 seats were up for contest, are still awaited.

As many as 2,702 lawyers were registered to vote in the election.

