Youth asked to support KMC in plantation campaign in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday asked the youth of the city to support Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in making plantation campaign successful as well as making Karachi's wall free of ill slogans.

The youth have presented themselves voluntarily for betterment and development of Karachi which is welcoming," the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Youth Parliament led by Rizwan Jaffer here at KMC building, said a statement.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that they are taking measures to increasing revenue of KMC to overcome financial crisis, hoping that situation would become better soon.

He said that plantation campaign is going to be started from February 15 and young volunteers would take care of planted trees for four months.

Ahmed said that KMC had established two CSS corners asking the youth to join the corners to get prepared for CSS examination.

He said that city wardens are being given special training so that they could be used for rescue works too.

The Administrator said that Baghban Committees have also been formed to look after parks and gardens while the citizens are also being trained for kitchen gardening.

He said that KMC has administrative control of 106 roads of the city where proper charged parking system is being made.

Laeeq Ahmed asked the Youth Parliament to participate in the sports Gala besides plantation campaign.

The Administrator said that new generation a very talented and huge amount of betterment could be witnessed in Karachi, if their art and talent is used in right manner.

"Youth Parliament would be fully facilitated as we all want betterment of Karachi," he added.

The Youth Parliament head said that they have 2000 volunteers full of passion to serve the city and are fully committed to cooperate with the KMC.

He said that experiment of wall art remained successful, asking the KMC to identify the places where it wanted wall art to be done.