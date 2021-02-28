Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over domestic issue in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 28-year-old Waqas resident of Allama Iqbal Colony got dejected over some domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling of his house.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.