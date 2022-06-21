Youth commits suicide

A younth allegedly committed suicide due to domestic dispute at Chak No 519/EB in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A younth allegedly committed suicide due to domestic dispute at Chak No 519/EB in Burewala.

According to Rescue-1122, a youth namely Arslan resident of Chak No 519/EB, Burewala had a quarrel with his family.

In a fit of disappointment, he jumped before a moving train. Resultantly, he sustained severe injuries and died. Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and handed over the body to heirs. The police concerned is investigating the incident.