(@imziishan)

A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 22-year-old Ali Raza of Siddhupura committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his room.