Youth commits suicide over petty issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after a minor quarrel with his father at Chak no 39/E-B here on Monday.

Police sources said that the youth, who was in his thirties, shot at his temple with a pistol out of anger and died on the spot.

The Sahoka Police shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added.