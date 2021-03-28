UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Drowns Into Well

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Youth drowns into well

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth drowned into a deep well and died near Hassanabad here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 28 years old youth namely Zubair s/o Abdul Majeed went into 150 feet deep well to catch his ducks at Hassanabad area and drowned into the water and died.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body from there.

