Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A young man died of electrocution here in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station, here on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ameer Umar(28) was switching on the electric motor when he suffered electric shock on touching exposed wires.Resultantly,he died on the spot.