Youth electrocuted, another injured after wire falls on them

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was electrocuted and another sustained injuries when electric wires fell down on them at Basti Jalalabad Alipur road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two electric wires were fell down on passersby near at Basti Jalalabad Alipur road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital but Muhammad Ramzan succumbed to injuries on way. The doctors also confirmed his death while first aid was provided to other injured person.