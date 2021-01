(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth was hit to death by a motorcycle near here Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Waseem (25) was walk on foot on Syedwala road when a rashly driven motorcycle hit him.

He died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to THQ hospital Jaranwala.