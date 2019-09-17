UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Youth killed in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A youth was killed when a motorcycle collided with speedy passenger van near Fateh Jhang road in Pindi Gheb on Tuesday.

According to a rescue official, a van driver lost his control over the vehicle due to excessive speed, a private news channel reported.

He said the dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

FIR has been registered against the driver.

