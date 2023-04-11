Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas into reality: FCCI chief

The youth is blessed with innovative, exotic and practical business ideas but they need proper guidance with an ecosystem to implement their novel ideas into reality.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):The youth is blessed with innovative, exotic and practical business ideas but they need proper guidance with an ecosystem to implement their novel ideas into reality.

This was said by Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing a function by TiE, an organization promoting entrepreneurs through their mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding.

It was also attended by Irfan Wahab CEO Telenor, Asim Shehryar Hussain of Ignite-National Technology Fund, Shafiq-ur-Rehman of Rehman Medical Institute, Zubair Mohiuddin of Panasian and other charter members.

Dr Khurram Tariq shared his plan to transform Faisalabad into a regional hub of IT and in this connection, he needs help from organizations like TiE.

He appreciated the entrepreneurial skills of the local business community and said that they had excelled in the field of textile and: " Now we intend to focus on expeditious growth of IT by converting Faisalabad into Cyberabad". Hesaid:' We must ensure a favourable atmosphere particularly for the young startups to translate their dreams and ideas into reality". He said that veteran businessmen must encourage young entrants by providing them guidance and tips to cover the long journey within months and years which they have waded in decades.

Earlier, Murtaza Zaidi, President TiE , welcomed Dr Khurram Tariq and stressed the need to establish an entrepreneurial ecosystem and assured that its charter members would fully cooperate and collaborate with the FCCI.