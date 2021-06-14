UrduPoint.com
Youth Puts House On Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Youth puts house on fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth put his house on a fire after quarreling with his brothers in Millat Town police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said Naveed Anjum of Chak No 119-JB Samana exchanged harsh words with his brothers over a domestic dispute and he put the second floor of his house on the fire.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control. However, no loss of lifewas reported.

The police also registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

