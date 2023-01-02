UrduPoint.com

Youth Shot Dead While Hearing Call

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed by an unidentified assailants and at the suburban town of Daera Din Panah city here on Monday.

Locals protested on increasing number of incidents relating to murder and other criminal activities after the currently heinous murder sent shock waves across the district.

According to police source, victim named Shehzad Ahmad, son of Khadim Hussain caste Mehsir, resident of the town, Shakray Wall was busy in receiving call of his brother from Saudi Arabia at local shop in market. In the meantime, the unidentified people appeared on a motorbike and killed the victim by opening direct fire.

Police Thana Daera Din Panah reached out the spot to collect forensic evidences from the crime scene for launching investigation.

Police shifted the body to nearby THQ hospital with the help of rescuers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the armed robbers had looted a jeweller shop at distance of few yards away from today's crime scene yesterday, first day of the new year. They also injured the jewellery shop owner, goldsmith Shahid and his father Iqbal.

