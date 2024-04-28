Zahid Khan pays surprise visit to police lines Mansehra, reviews ETEA test

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Advisor for Tourism and Culture to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahid Khan Zeb Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Police Lines in Mansehra aimed to review the process of physical tests for new police recruitments, organized by the education and Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

After the inspection of the physical examination stages and gathering feedback from organizers, Zahid Khan Zeb visited the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra to address identified issues in the recruitment process.

He emphasized the critical need for transparency, better security arrangements, and a firm commitment to upholding the principles of law.

Zahid Khan Zeb underscored the government's dedication to ensuring transparency and merit in police recruitments, asserting that no compromise would be tolerated.

He emphasized the importance of harnessing the talent of educated youth and safeguarding everyone's rights through a fair and transparent process.

In response to Zahid Khan Zeb's directives, DPO Mansehra, Shafiqullah Gandapur, reviewed the security arrangements for the physical tests.

He assured Zahid Khan Zeb that all stages of police recruitments would adhere to transparency and merit, with robust security measures in place.