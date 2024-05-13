Open Menu

DC For Providing Municipal Services To Public

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM

DC for providing municipal services to public

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday said that elected representatives at the town and UC levels should play their full role to provide municipal services to the public and take practical steps to provide marriage certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, and other certificates to the public free of charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday said that elected representatives at the town and UC levels should play their full role to provide municipal services to the public and take practical steps to provide marriage certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, and other certificates to the public free of charge.

He said this while presiding over the meeting here at his office separately with the UC Chairman, Vice Chairman, and other elected representatives of HM Khawaja Town Committee of Nawabshah Municipal Corporation.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the elected representatives should prepare various development schemes for the convenience of the people of their areas so that these schemes can be sent to the district ADP as well as the relevant departments for the approval of the development schemes and the convenience of the people.

Deputy Commissioner said while assuring the UC chairmen and other elected representatives all possible support will be provided by the district administration for the increase and release of funds for their USCs. Prepare your own schemes with respect to drainage, health and education.

The chairman of all UCs and other elected representatives and UC secretaries participated and informed about the problems of their areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Marriage Nawabshah All

Recent Stories

Asif demands imposition of Article 6 against viola ..

Asif demands imposition of Article 6 against violators of constitution

37 minutes ago
 Courts functional across Punjab despite lawyers st ..

Courts functional across Punjab despite lawyers strike: LHC

37 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwa ..

IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwal Shauzab from ECL

37 minutes ago
 Country's prosperity, progress hinges upon women's ..

Country's prosperity, progress hinges upon women's empowerment, socio-economic i ..

37 minutes ago
 Governor for making universities on path of self-s ..

Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue count ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

54 minutes ago
Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian V ..

Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League

55 minutes ago
 Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory ..

Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory Birds Day

54 minutes ago
 Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU

57 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center for ensuring power su ..

DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela

56 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics re ..

Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered

57 minutes ago
 KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongo ..

KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenar ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan