DC For Providing Municipal Services To Public
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday said that elected representatives at the town and UC levels should play their full role to provide municipal services to the public and take practical steps to provide marriage certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, and other certificates to the public free of charge.
He said this while presiding over the meeting here at his office separately with the UC Chairman, Vice Chairman, and other elected representatives of HM Khawaja Town Committee of Nawabshah Municipal Corporation.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that the elected representatives should prepare various development schemes for the convenience of the people of their areas so that these schemes can be sent to the district ADP as well as the relevant departments for the approval of the development schemes and the convenience of the people.
Deputy Commissioner said while assuring the UC chairmen and other elected representatives all possible support will be provided by the district administration for the increase and release of funds for their USCs. Prepare your own schemes with respect to drainage, health and education.
The chairman of all UCs and other elected representatives and UC secretaries participated and informed about the problems of their areas.
