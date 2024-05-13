Open Menu

IGP Reviews Counterterrorism Efforts, Advocates For Enhanced Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 09:12 PM

IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday conducted a comprehensive visit of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), delving into the operational challenges across various crime-fighting units under its jurisdiction and issuing directives for further action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday conducted a comprehensive visit of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), delving into the operational challenges across various crime-fighting units under its jurisdiction and issuing directives for further action.

Upon his arrival, IGP Sindh was warmly received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - CTD and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

During the visit, the DIGP - CTD provided IGP Sindh with an extensive overview of CTD's performance over the past four months. Notably, 87 cases were filed following 763 intelligence-based operations between January and April. Additionally, 10 high-profile terrorists were apprehended during this period, with 11 terrorists receiving convictions through rigorous investigations leading to court sentences.

Commending the diligent efforts of CTD personnel, IGP Sindh emphasized the tangible results achieved in combating crime. However, he stressed the imperative for continuous enhancement in operational effectiveness, aligning with evolving security demands.

Highlighting the pivotal role of curbing illicit arms proliferation in crime prevention, IGP Sindh underscored the necessity for stringent provincial measures. He advocated for the refinement and enforcement of existing strategies to bolster efforts against illegal arms trade.

Furthermore, IGP Sindh emphasized the significance of robust investigation and prosecution in securing convictions, particularly in terrorism-related cases. He advocated for the recruitment of proficient prosecutors to bolster legal proceedings and ensure justice prevails.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Visit January April Court

Recent Stories

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guideline ..

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

1 minute ago
 Attock court sentences drug peddler

Attock court sentences drug peddler

2 minutes ago
 Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift ..

Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar

3 minutes ago
 Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard mate ..

Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..

3 minutes ago
 US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

3 minutes ago
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in Sept ..

Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025

3 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

32 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

32 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

35 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

35 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan