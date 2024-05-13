IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday conducted a comprehensive visit of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), delving into the operational challenges across various crime-fighting units under its jurisdiction and issuing directives for further action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday conducted a comprehensive visit of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), delving into the operational challenges across various crime-fighting units under its jurisdiction and issuing directives for further action.

Upon his arrival, IGP Sindh was warmly received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - CTD and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

During the visit, the DIGP - CTD provided IGP Sindh with an extensive overview of CTD's performance over the past four months. Notably, 87 cases were filed following 763 intelligence-based operations between January and April. Additionally, 10 high-profile terrorists were apprehended during this period, with 11 terrorists receiving convictions through rigorous investigations leading to court sentences.

Commending the diligent efforts of CTD personnel, IGP Sindh emphasized the tangible results achieved in combating crime. However, he stressed the imperative for continuous enhancement in operational effectiveness, aligning with evolving security demands.

Highlighting the pivotal role of curbing illicit arms proliferation in crime prevention, IGP Sindh underscored the necessity for stringent provincial measures. He advocated for the refinement and enforcement of existing strategies to bolster efforts against illegal arms trade.

Furthermore, IGP Sindh emphasized the significance of robust investigation and prosecution in securing convictions, particularly in terrorism-related cases. He advocated for the recruitment of proficient prosecutors to bolster legal proceedings and ensure justice prevails.