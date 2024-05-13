Khizar Directs To Complete Anti-polio Micro Plan Before Next Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Head of the Anti-Polio Program Punjab Khizar Afzal on Monday directed the district health officials to complete the anti-polio micro plan before the launching of the next campaign in June.
Reviewing the performance of the previous anti-polio drive of the ten districts of the province via video link, he directed the district's incharges to examine the data of the polio campaign in detail and asked them to ensure attendance in the training sessions.
The progress regarding the data entry of children deprived of Anti-polio drops is commendable, however, there is a need to understand the statistics of the coverage of drives, he added.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the officials of the District Health to display banners and panaflex outside all the District Headquarters and Tehsil Health Facilities about the services including tests, and medicines which are available to people free of cost.
Likewise, he directed to mention the fee for ultrasound and other tests as such measures would help to ensure that no patient is overcharged or unnecessarily referred to private setups.
