Open Menu

Khizar Directs To Complete Anti-polio Micro Plan Before Next Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Khizar directs to complete anti-polio micro plan before next campaign

Head of the Anti-Polio Program Punjab Khizar Afzal on Monday directed the district health officials to complete the anti-polio micro plan before the launching of the next campaign in June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Head of the Anti-Polio Program Punjab Khizar Afzal on Monday directed the district health officials to complete the anti-polio micro plan before the launching of the next campaign in June.

Reviewing the performance of the previous anti-polio drive of the ten districts of the province via video link, he directed the district's incharges to examine the data of the polio campaign in detail and asked them to ensure attendance in the training sessions.

The progress regarding the data entry of children deprived of Anti-polio drops is commendable, however, there is a need to understand the statistics of the coverage of drives, he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the officials of the District Health to display banners and panaflex outside all the District Headquarters and Tehsil Health Facilities about the services including tests, and medicines which are available to people free of cost.

Likewise, he directed to mention the fee for ultrasound and other tests as such measures would help to ensure that no patient is overcharged or unnecessarily referred to private setups.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Rawalpindi Progress June All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guideline ..

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines

10 minutes ago
 DC for providing municipal services to public

DC for providing municipal services to public

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

7 minutes ago
 DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pak ..

DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC

7 minutes ago
 Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

9 minutes ago
 Attock court sentences drug peddler

Attock court sentences drug peddler

9 minutes ago
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates fo ..

IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

9 minutes ago
 IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of jud ..

IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges

6 minutes ago
 Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift ..

Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar

11 minutes ago
 NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Pre ..

NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents

6 minutes ago
 Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard mate ..

Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..

11 minutes ago
 US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan