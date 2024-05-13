Open Menu

Attock Court Sentences Drug Peddler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:12 PM

The Attock court on Monday handed down a four-year prison sentence and imposed a fine on an individual convicted in a drug peddling case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Attock court on Monday handed down a four-year prison sentence and imposed a fine on an individual convicted in a drug peddling case.

As per details, Inam, the convict, was apprehended by Pindigheb, police after the recovery of hashish from his possession.

Following arguments from defense and prosecution counsels, the judge delivered the verdict, finding the accused guilty of drug possession.

Consequently, the court sentenced him to four years in prison along with a fine of Rs 40,000.

