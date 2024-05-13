Toddler Died In Road Acccident
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A toddler died in a road accident near Saqqaabad in the limits of Attock Police station on Monday.
According to details, a heartbreaking incident occurred near Saqqaabad, resulting in the death of a 9-month-old toddler named Rubab.
She was traveling with her parents in a Suzuki pick-up when the vehicle lost control and overturned.
Tragically, Rubab succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.
Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.
APP/nsi/378
