Toddler Died In Road Acccident

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Toddler died in road acccident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A toddler died in a road accident near Saqqaabad in the limits of Attock Police station on Monday.

According to details, a heartbreaking incident occurred near Saqqaabad, resulting in the death of a 9-month-old toddler named Rubab.

She was traveling with her parents in a Suzuki pick-up when the vehicle lost control and overturned.

Tragically, Rubab succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

