Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the Hussainabad area within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station, on Monday.

According to the victim's report to the Police, the suspect identified as Muhammad Mehboob had lured the woman to a deserted house under the pretense of showing her a rental property.

Once they were alone, he attempted to assault her. Fortunately, the victim's cries for help prompted the suspect to flee the scene, report said.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect.A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to gather more details.

