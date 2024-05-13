Open Menu

Man Arrested For Attempted Sexual Assault

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the Hussainabad area within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station, on Monday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the Hussainabad area within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station, on Monday.

According to the victim's report to the Police, the suspect identified as Muhammad Mehboob had lured the woman to a deserted house under the pretense of showing her a rental property.

Once they were alone, he attempted to assault her. Fortunately, the victim's cries for help prompted the suspect to flee the scene, report said.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect.A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to gather more details.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guideline ..

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines

3 minutes ago
 Attock court sentences drug peddler

Attock court sentences drug peddler

3 minutes ago
 IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates fo ..

IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

3 minutes ago
 Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift ..

Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar

4 minutes ago
 Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard mate ..

Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..

4 minutes ago
 US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

4 minutes ago
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in Sept ..

Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025

4 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

33 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

33 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

36 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

36 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan