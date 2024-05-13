Man Arrested For Attempted Sexual Assault
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 09:12 PM
A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the Hussainabad area within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station, on Monday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the Hussainabad area within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station, on Monday.
According to the victim's report to the Police, the suspect identified as Muhammad Mehboob had lured the woman to a deserted house under the pretense of showing her a rental property.
Once they were alone, he attempted to assault her. Fortunately, the victim's cries for help prompted the suspect to flee the scene, report said.
Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect.A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to gather more details.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines
Attock court sentences drug peddler
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..
US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock court sentences drug peddler3 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures3 minutes ago
-
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar4 minutes ago
-
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar Hall4 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center33 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder33 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment36 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad36 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly41 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors41 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting47 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2047 minutes ago