NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Monday hosted a farewell lunch in the honour of former Presidents of Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Ambassador Nadeem Riaz and Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Monday hosted a farewell lunch in the honour of former Presidents of Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Ambassador Nadeem Riaz and Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan.

President NIMA Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed while presenting vote of thanks, highlighted their valuable contributions. He wished them well in their future endeavours and welcomed the incoming presidents as well.

All the guests, including the heads of various think tanks, while expressing their feelings, paid rich tribute to both dignitaries. Everyone appreciated the NIMA's efforts to start healthy traditions in this community.