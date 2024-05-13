IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges

The larger benches of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up contempt of court cases on Tuesday with regard to social media campaigns against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The larger benches of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up contempt of court cases on Tuesday with regard to social media campaigns against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar.

The IHC had converted the letters of two judges in applications and formed two separate benches to hear the case.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir would hear the matter of campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani.

However, the other larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will hear the case on the complaint of Justice Babar Sattar.