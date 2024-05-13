DPM Dar Invites Chinese Companies To Invest In Pakistan Under CPEC
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Vice President of Minmetals and Chairman of Metallurgical Cooperation of China, Chen Jianguang in Beijing and invited to invest in Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
During the meeting, he underscored that the second phase of the CPEC aimed at enhancing business-to-business (B2B) collaboration between the private enterprises of the two countries.
He added that CPEC provides Minmetals and MCC with access to modern transport infrastructure to enhance logistical efficiency and reduce transportation costs for both raw materials and finished products.
Ishaq Dar appreciated the longstanding partnership of Pakistan with Minmetal and MCC and their contributions in executing important mining projects in Balochistan, a Foreign Office press release said.
The Deputy PM underlined that export of copper to China from Pakistan has increased exponentially, reaching US$ 1.22 billion in 2022 from US$ 132 million in 2018.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar also invited the companies to establish processing plants in Balochistan to produce value-added mineral products for domestic consumption and exports to China.
