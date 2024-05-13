Open Menu

DPM Dar Invites Chinese Companies To Invest In Pakistan Under CPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM

DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Vice President of Minmetals and Chairman of Metallurgical Cooperation of China, Chen Jianguang in Beijing and invited to invest in Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Vice President of Minmetals and Chairman of Metallurgical Cooperation of China, Chen Jianguang in Beijing and invited to invest in Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, he underscored that the second phase of the CPEC aimed at enhancing business-to-business (B2B) collaboration between the private enterprises of the two countries.

He added that CPEC provides Minmetals and MCC with access to modern transport infrastructure to enhance logistical efficiency and reduce transportation costs for both raw materials and finished products.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the longstanding partnership of Pakistan with Minmetal and MCC and their contributions in executing important mining projects in Balochistan, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Deputy PM underlined that export of copper to China from Pakistan has increased exponentially, reaching US$ 1.22 billion in 2022 from US$ 132 million in 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also invited the companies to establish processing plants in Balochistan to produce value-added mineral products for domestic consumption and exports to China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exports China Ishaq Dar CPEC Beijing 2018 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guideline ..

Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines

5 minutes ago
 DC for providing municipal services to public

DC for providing municipal services to public

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

1 minute ago
 Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault

4 minutes ago
 Attock court sentences drug peddler

Attock court sentences drug peddler

4 minutes ago
 IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates fo ..

IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

4 minutes ago
IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of jud ..

IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges

49 seconds ago
 Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift ..

Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar

5 minutes ago
 NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Pre ..

NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents

51 seconds ago
 Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard mate ..

Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..

5 minutes ago
 US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data

5 minutes ago
 Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in Sept ..

Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business