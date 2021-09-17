UrduPoint.com

Zahir Jaffar's Parents' Bail Case Adjourned Till Sep 21

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:06 PM

Zahir Jaffar's parents' bail case adjourned till Sep 21

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail petition of Zahir Jafar's parents till September 21, in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail petition of Zahir Jafar's parents till September 21, in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The lawyer of accused Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar concluded arguments on the bail petition after this, the bench instructed the counsel of plaintiff to argue on next hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail case of the two accused. A lower court had already dismissed the bail petitions.

At the outset of hearing, petitioners' lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that the murder case was not much complex.

The accused Zahir Jaffar in his initial statement had stated that he informed his family after committing the crime. However, later the accused stated that he informed his parents before murder, the lawyer said, adding that it would be decided during the trial that which statement is correct.

After conclusion of the arguments, the court summoned instructed plaintiff counsel to give arguments on next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder September Islamabad High Court Post Family Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

1 hour ago
 Prince Philip's will sealed for 90 years: court

Prince Philip's will sealed for 90 years: court

3 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

2 hours ago
 UN Refugee Agency Says Lacks Funding to Counter CO ..

UN Refugee Agency Says Lacks Funding to Counter COVID-19 Impact

3 minutes ago
 Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact ..

Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact - Report

3 minutes ago
 Final 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due ..

Final 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due to COVID-19-Related Illness - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.