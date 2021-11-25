Zaidi offers to take Karachi Zoo under Maritime ports foundations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Karachi Zoo is beyond pathetic condition and offered to take it over under one of Maritime Affairs ports foundations.

In a statement, he Sindh Government has destroyed it as their whole system is marred by corruption. "If they can't run it, Ministry of Maritime offers to take it over under one of our ports foundations, convert it into a top habitat for wildlife & a destination point for the city", he added.