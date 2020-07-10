UrduPoint.com
Zaidi Urges SC To Take Suo Moto Notice On Uzair's JIT Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zaidi urges SC to take suo moto notice on Uzair's JIT report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Thursday urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo motu notice on the recently released joint investigation team (JIT) report by Sindh government on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sindh government had tampered the original JIT report to achieve political mileage and save themselves.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was evolving strategy over JIT report and its solid actions would be surfaced soon.

