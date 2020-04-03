Zalmi Foundation donates 60000 masks , 100 protector for KPK doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi's Chairman Javed Afridi called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and presented him 60,000 surgical masks and 100 protector suits from Zalmi Foundation for doctors and medical staff fighting against coronavirus.

According to a press release, Afridi said that he saluted the unparalleled services of doctors and medical staff for the elimination of the virus as well as for taking care of the patients.

Zalmi Foundation previously deposited Rs. 10 million in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund and also distributed rations to Afghan refugee camps in Peshawar.