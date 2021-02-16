Zara Naeem becomes top trend after securing highest marks in ACCA

(@fidahassanain)

The Twitteratis are paying tribute to Zara Naeem for making Pakistanis proud in learning and education across the world right at that moment when many have gone crazy over viral ‘pawri ho rahi hey’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Zara Naeem became top trend after she secured highest marks in financial reporting exam conducted of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Zara Naeem who belonged to Lahore made Pakistanis proud right at the moment when the entire nation was going crazy over viral ‘pawri ho rahi hey’ girl.

This time prominent political leaders are lauding this young girl who made her name in learning and education.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar appreciated Zara Noor , saying that: “I keep saying this... Give Pakistani girls an equal chance and they can take on and beat the best in the world. Proud of #ZaraNaeem and wish her the best in her future goals,”.

The ACCA is the highest standard in accountancy which has recognition in over 179 countries across the world.

Zara credited this success to her father, who always encouraged girls to pursue their dreams by removing artificial barriers.

However, many people have criticized people for sharing and tweeted about ‘Pawri Ho rahe hey’ and but have not shown any concern about this girl who made the entire Pakistan proud in real sense.

A twitterati wrote; “Millions of views, shares and likes for "Pawri ho rahe hey". Why not retweets for this positive news from Pakistan Flag of Pakistan.

Retweet it and show it to the world #ZaraNaeem,”.

Another Twitterati said: “This is the real talent of our country. We should need to promote this kind of talent instead of those who make memes and get viral in a day. Let's promote this talent. #zaranaeem #PawriHoRahiHai,”.

Zara’s father retired after an outstanding career in the military. He also holds a masters degree and passionate to see his child doing big things for the country.

In an interview, Zara Naeem said: “My father is a true role model for me. I saw him reaching great heights in his military service since my childhood. It was the thing that always inspired me to follow in his footsteps. My father secured gold medal in MBA. I just upheld his legacy by dedicating myself fully to studies,”.

“ACCA was my dream. It was my natural choice,” she said while explaining her choice of studying ACCA.

Talking about her goal in life after getting ACCA degree, Zara Naeem said that she would establish her own consultancy firm.

“I my confident that my firm will win international clients because of my globally accepted qualification and worldwide connections that ACCA membership offers,” she added.