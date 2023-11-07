Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bux

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The former president laid wreaths at the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and offered Fateha.