Zartaj Says Opposition Not Ready To Solve National Issues

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zartaj says opposition not ready to solve national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government wanted to resolve all national issues as it was inviting the opposition for playing their due role in the Parliament during all major issues.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition was not ready to support the government for resolving the people issues.

She said electoral roforms were too essential for making the election process transparent but opposition was not serious about the issue, adding the major opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were production of rigging and corruption.

Zartaj Gul said Nawaz Sharif had deceived his party workers and went to abroad by telling cock and bull stories.

"Now Shehbaz Sharif wanted to escape from the country." Replying to a question, she said Shehbaz Sharif should not be allowed to go abroad.

The minister said the present government was facing problems due to wrong and redundant policies of the previous governments of PPP and PML-N, adding both the parties were responsible for all the problems of the country.

She said the people had showed great confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan's honest leadership and they knew that he (PM) is only political figure who had full capabilities to resolve their all issues amicably.

